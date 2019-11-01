14 Companies Bid for OML 119

IN furtherance of the transparency agenda of Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, the corporation has publicly opened bids from 14 companies for the financing and redevelopment of Oil Mining Lease, OML, 119.

OML 119 is operated by the Upstream subsidiary of the corporation, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited, NPDC.

At the public opening of bids for the Funding and Technical Services Entity (FTSE) which held Friday in Abuja, the group managing director said OML 119 was one of the corporation’s critical projects which aligns wholly with the Federal Government’s aspirations of boosting crude oil and gas production, growing reserves, and monetizing the nation’s enormous gas resources.

Kyari, who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Engr. Faruk Sa’id, stated that the selection process for the potential FTSE was transparent and in strict compliance with extant laws and overriding national interest, adding that it was also in tandem with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, and the TAPE agenda of the NNPC.

In his remarks, Abdulhamid Aliyu, group General Manager, Supply Chain Management, assured the companies that the selection process would remain transparent and fair.

OML 119 is a twin offshore block made up of Okono and Okpoho Fields located approximately 50 kilometers offshore south-eastern Niger Delta.

Nov. 1, 2019 @ 17:25 GMT

