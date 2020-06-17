THE Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said it was expecting 16 ships carrying petroleum products, food items, and other goods from June 17 to July 5 at Lagos ports.

The NPA said the ships would arrive with containers, frozen fish, general cargo, bulk wheat, frozen fish, bulk sugar, automobile gasoline, dual-purpose kerosene, and ethanol.

The Authority said 18 ships had arrived the ports and were waiting to berth.

It also said 20 other ships were at the ports discharging containers, petrol, fertiliser, bulk wheat, general cargo, trucks, frozen fish, others. (NAN)

