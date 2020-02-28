17-storey headquarters, other records excite NCDMB boss

By Anayo Ezugwu

AS the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, marks 10 years of its establishment in April, Simbi Wabote, executive secretary, NCDMB, says he is happy with the successes recorded by the board. He said the completion of a 17-storey headquarters for the board was one the landmark achievements recorded in the last 10 years.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Realnews, Wabote said the board had succeeded in completing the tallest building in the south-south and southeast put together. He noted that the headquarters is a 1000-seater auditorium, which is perhaps one of the best auditoriums in this country that is owned by government. “You know the antecedent of Nigerians in terms of project completion. Some projects have stayed for 15 years, NPDC headquarters in Benin is an example. But between 2016 and 2019, we completed the NCDMB headquarters.

“That is one of it. It is a private sector experience that we brought to bear. Secondly, I’m a project engineer, that is my background and I have been known for starting and executing projects. Just for your information, I built the Osubi Airport in Warri, which was built by Shell. It was my project. I was the project manager there and I delivered it. At some point, it was the best airport in Nigeria that we built.

“As an engineer, I get excitement by starting and finishing things. So the private sector, to a large extent, contributed 80 percent of that thinking. And then the other thing is selflessness to be sure that you want to deliver things and that you don’t want to walk away haphazardly. Every activity that I get involved in like a project, we must deliver it. I have this knack for perfection and to get things done. Is that drive and desire to see result that drove us to ensure that the project is completed.

“Like you know it is the tallest building in the south-south and southeast put together. We have a 1000-seater auditorium, which I think perhaps is the best auditorium in this country that is owned by government. We also have a four-storey car park. That project is thinking ahead in places like Bayelsa, where you never thought such project could come alive and having a car park built. So we are ahead of our time in terms of our thought process on that project. By the Grace of God, it is something one looks back and be happy with,” he said.

Highlighting some of his achievements as the executive secretary of the board, Wabote said: “We have trained a lot of Nigerians in terms of manpower development using our human capital development programmes. We have worked with secondary schools to set-up ICT centres across the country because we believe that technology and ICT is the next big gold. So we have done that. We are also building industrial parks to incubate manufacturing activities. At least two of them are actively ongoing in Cross River State as well as in Bayelsa State. It is a huge achievement and we hope to complete that by 2021. And as a project person, my desire is to get it done and done properly.

“We also got involved in training of science teachers knowing full well the dwindling fortune in STEM education. We have trained about 1000 teachers, enhancing their capacity to be able to teach the pupils. In addition to that we have also built one or two vocational centres and enhance existing vocational centres to be able to enhance our vocational skills.

“In terms of the marine sector, we have been able to raise Nigeria’s participation and ownership of marine vessels from zero to 40 percent within this specific period of time. Of course I talked about the funds, which we started disbursing to Nigerian companies, its not free they contributed to the funds. That in itself is also a huge achievement. We have done quite a lot and today the discuss is out there and it is how do we extend the local content to other sectors, that shows you that people see what we have done in terms of progressing local content.”

