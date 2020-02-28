By Anayo Ezugwu

SIMBI Wabote, executive secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, is satisfied with the successes recorded since the launching of the $200 million Nigerian Content Intervention Fund. He said almost 85 percent of that fund has been accessed by Nigerian companies.

In an exclusive interview with Realnews in Lagos on Wednesday, February 26, Wabote said about 20 Nigerian companies had really accessed and benefitted from the funds. He noted that the funds have enabled most companies to refinance their loans because it has eight percent fixed interest rate.

“Today I can safely tell you that almost 85 percent of that fund has been accessed by Nigerian companies, unlike most funds you don’t see people accessing them. That fund has about five products: equipment financing, contract financing, manufacturing, loan refinancing, and community contractor refinancing. And it’s been a tremendous success. It has enabled most Nigerian companies to refinance their loans because it has an eight percent fixed interest rate. We also have five years period to pay back and one-year moratorium. It’s been very successful working with Bank of Industry,” he said.

Wabote said the intervention fund has contributed to enhancing the capacity of the indigenous operators in carrying out heavy-duty projects in the industry. “Even before the funds, Nigerian companies have really developed their capacity and are doing heavy-duty projects. For example, before the advent of the law itself, all fabrication works were done outside the country.

“But between now and then, as you know this year is the tenth anniversary of the establishments of the board, Nigerian companies are now fabricating 60,000 metric tonnes. That is quite substantial and today we are able to integrate FPSO in-country, we are able to manufacture all the cables we use in the oil and gas sector, we are able to manufacture pipes and there have been a tremendous achievement in terms of heavy-duty activities.

“The first integration facility in Africa is done here in Nigeria. And we integrated the largest FPSO in the world that is producing 200,000 barrels per day. So that is a huge achievement and it is a heavy lift and we have been able to do that. The fund in itself is just galvanizing that process the more, but in terms of capacity we have built substantial capacity.”

According to the executive secretary, there are statistics to show that the board is actually developing the capacity of Nigerians in the oil and gas. “It is available everywhere. Today 75 percent of the contracts are awarded to Nigerian companies, today we have been able to fabricate for instance in the Egina FPSO 70 percent of local content was done in-country.

“Those are very clear statistics for everybody to see. In terms of human capacity development, most of the indigenous operators’ companies are owned 100 percent by Nigerians. If you go today to a company like the NLNG, 95 percent of the staff in that organization are Nigerians. You go to Shell the same statistics. So it is everywhere for everybody to see. It’s been a phenomenal success in terms of the oil and gas sector and in terms of local content,” he said.

