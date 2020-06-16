APPO Concludes 38th Ministerial Conference with decisive decisions

…moves temporary headquarters of APPO from Abuja to Brazzaville

THE Ministerial Council of African Petroleum Producers’ Organization, APPO, concluded its 38th Session on Monday, June 15, with far reaching decisions on the future of the organization.

The Ministerial Council approved the recommendation to move the temporary headquarters of the Organization from Abuja, Nigeria, to Brazzaville, Republic of Congo. It also approved the new host country agreement between the Republic of Congo and APPO, and directed Omar Farouk Ibrahim, secretary general of the organization, to sign it on behalf of APPO.

On the effective date of the movement, the Council noted the global lockdowns and restrictions in travels and directed the secretary general to liaise with the authorities of Congo on a mutually acceptable date for the relocation. It will be recalled that APPO headquarters was temporarily moved to Abuja in 2018 when Nigeria assumed the presidency of the Organization with a mandate to execute the approved reform programme of the organization. In the course of the reform, a new minimum requirements for the hosting of the APPO headquarters was approved and the hosting right of the Headquarters was opened to all APPO Member countries interested to contest. Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and the host country Republic of Congo indicated interest. All the new entrants for the hosting of the headquarters withdrew and left Congo as sole candidate.

According to a statement by Bakary Traore of the APPO secretariat made available to Realnews on Tuesday, June 16, a ministerial delegation to Brazzaville to evaluate the extent of compliance by Congo of the minimum requirements was pleased with the result, which informed the decision to go back to Brazzaville.

The ministerial council further took a decision, in view of the global corona virus pandemic to postpone the planned first ever Summit of the Heads of State of APPO member countries earlier scheduled to hold in Brazzaville in 2020 to a date in 2021.

Finally, the council of ministers, having reviewed the presentation of the head of delegation of Libya on the negative impacts of crude oil and petroleum products theft in Libya, especially on the lives of the people and their environment, and recalling UNSC Resolution 2146 banning illicit crude oil exports from Libya, condemned in very strong terms the perpetrators of those nefarious acts and called on the international community to take necessary actions to sanction those perpetrating those criminal actions against the Libyan people and the environment.

June 16, 2020

