THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased to N316.43 in June 2019 from N315.91 in May 2019.

The bureau said this in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (June 2019)’’ obtained from its website in Abuja.

The NBS said the price of kerosene increased by 0.17 per cent month-on-month and 13.14 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

The report said that states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Anambra at N381.25, Abia, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom N356.67 and Enugu N352.78.

It also said that states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Kwara at N254.17, Abuja, N250 and Benue at N249.83.

“Similarly, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.49 per cent month-on-month and 21.13 per cent year-on-year to N1,216.53 in June from N1,210.56 in May.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Gombe N1,456.92, Taraba N1,355.42 and Adamawa N1,355.

“States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Abuja N1,037.50, Akwa Ibom N1,024.44 and Bayelsa at N995.45.”

The NBS said that in arriving at the statistics, field work was carried out by its staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers. (NAN)

