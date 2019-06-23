Buhari orders probe into Rivers Pipeline Explosion

The federal government is to investigate the cause of fire explosion at the gas pipeline in Komkom Community in Rivers State

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with people and government of Rivers following the death of some workers in gas pipeline tragedy in the state.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on Media and Publicity to the President in Abuja on Saturday, also condoled with the families of the victims.

According to the statement, Buhari was extremely pained by the loss of lives as a result of the incident.

He also ordered for ”a thorough investigation to determine what is responsible for the gas pipeline tragedy in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers in which several fatalities were reported”.

Realnews earlier reported that the fire explosion claimed 10 lives in Komkom community, Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The deafening sound of the explosion about 6.45 am was said to have caused serious panic in the community as residents began to make find out what happened.

