The Chairman/Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Jeff Ewing, chaired the 2019 edition of the PRSG-Richardson Health, Safety, Security and the Environment (HSSE) Forum at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where he advocated continuous global engagement and action to reduce greenhouse emissions and address climate change issues.

In his keynote address on Global Warming-Real Issues and Our Responsibility, Jeff who was represented by Rick Kennedy, Director, Deepwater and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs), stressed the need for all stakeholders – international agencies, government, business leaders and individuals to look at the concerns holistically and understand how human activities contribute to climate change.

According to him, CNL, as a responsible corporate organization, is committed to improving how reliable and affordable energy is developed and delivered to meet global demand.

“In CNL, we proactively consider climate change risks and opportunities in our business decisions and works constructively with government and other stakeholders towards balanced policies to address potential climate change risks, while continuing to produce affordable, reliable and increasingly cleaner energy to support social and economic growth,” he said.

On CNL’s contributions to address climate change issues, Mr. Ewing noted that the company has invested in major capital projects aimed at eliminating routine flares from its operations and executing a profitable gas business through a range of domestic, regional and export supply facilities that fulfill the requirements of our domestic gas supply obligation and support the Nigerian Gas Master Plan.

“With the support of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, we have reduced routine flaring in our operations by over 90% in the last 10 years and continue to execute various projects towards eliminating routine flaring from our operations,” he disclosed.

According to him, the company’s governance, risk management and strategy processes are enough to mitigate risks and capture opportunities associated with climate change.

“Managing climate change risks is an important element of Chevron’s strategic focus towards providing cleaner energy and delivering superior performance that supports sustainable development goals, he noted.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of an award to CNL for its contributions to the Health, Safety, Security and the Environment (HSSE) practices in Nigeria and beyond. Another award was presented to Mr. Ewing for his relentless commitment to HSSE management and local content development in Nigeria.

