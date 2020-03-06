By Anayo Ezugwu

CHEVRON Corporation has announced expectations to deliver leading shareholder returns through disciplined capital spending, improved cost efficiency, and continued cash flow growth over the next five years. Michael Wirth, chairman, and CEO, Chevron, said the company has a winning investment proposition.

“We believe our advantaged portfolio and capital efficiency enable us to grow cash flows and increase returns without relying on rising oil prices. Through continued execution of our strategy, Chevron has the potential to distribute $75 – $80 billion in cash to shareholders over the next five years,” he said.

According to Wirth, higher returns are primarily driven by the company’s new $2 billion targets for cost and margin improvements as well as short cycle, capital-efficient investments. The company also expects nine percent compound annual growth in adjusted operating cash flow per share through 2024 while holding annual capital spending in a narrow range of $19 to $22 billion. The combination is expected to result in the doubling of adjusted free cash flow per share by 2024.

“We remain focused on a returns-driven approach to capital allocation, investing in lower-risk projects that should drive solid earnings and cash flow growth. As a result, we expect return on capital to exceed 10 percent by 2024 at flat $60 Brent nominal prices, an improvement of over 300 basis points. This performance is supported by an unmatched balance sheet and the lowest dividend breakeven among our peers.”

On cash returns to shareholders, Chevron remains committed to delivering on its financial priorities and returning more cash to its shareholders, as demonstrated by an 8 percent dividend increase in 2020 and $5 billion of expected annual share repurchases. Combined, the company has a total shareholder yield greater than seven percent.

“Execution of our strategy is positioning Chevron to return more cash to shareholders, today and into the future. Even with price volatility, we have the capability to deliver leading dividend growth and sustain our buyback programme well into the future,” Wirth said.

Chevron continues to execute its lower-risk and disciplined capital programme, highlighted by its world-class Permian Basin position, the major expansion in Kazakhstan, and an attractive queue of deepwater opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico. The company expects compound annual production growth greater than 3 percent from 2019 to 2024, excluding any future unannounced asset sales.

Jay Johnson, executive vice president, Upstream, Chevron, said: “Our long-term production profile is strong and growing. We have a deep unconventional resource base and expect to see sustained production over one million barrels per day in the Permian through 2040 at relatively flat activity levels.

“Our experience and technology edge in the deepwater should enable continued development in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and West Africa, and we have long-lived, low-decline assets in Australia and Kazakhstan. On top of this foundation, we have additional organic opportunities already in our portfolio that could attract future capital and deliver upside.”

The company said it would continue to invest in the future of energy to meet the world’s need for affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy. This includes lowering its carbon intensity cost-efficiently, increasing renewable in support of its business, and investing in potential breakthrough technologies such as alternative fueling infrastructure and carbon capture.

