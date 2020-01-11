Chevron staff suspends industrial action

WORKERS of Chevron Nigeria Limited, who has been on strike since December last year, have suspended their industrial action over alleged poor welfare issues.

Sola Adebawo, manager, Media, Chevron Nigeria Limited, confirmed to Realnews on Friday, January 10, that the strike has been called off and that staff have resumed duty.

According to Adebawo, “discussions are ongoing with all critical stakeholders, including the leadership of PENGASSAN, to seek an amicable resolution of the issues.”



“The strike has been suspended. All the workers are required to resume work immediately,” he stated in his reply to an email inquiry about the strike Realnews sent to Chevron.

Realnews reports that on Thursday, January 9, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, had called on the management of Chevron to respect the demands of its Nigerian workers.

Ndukaku Ohaeri, PENGASSAN’s president, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that it was important for the management to “respectfully reconsider the protesting workers’ demands”.

Ohaeri said: “Nigeria is a sovereign country, and we have our laws and rules and people who come in to do business, much as we support them, it is also incumbent on them to follow our laws and respect our traditions as well.

“The management needs to retrace its steps. When you do the right thing, you can now talk and people will listen to you.”

Describing the situation of workers at Chevron as very unfortunate, he said that the association was working at resolving the disagreement between the oil company and its Nigerian workers in Lekki with other stakeholders.

The PENGASSAN president urged the protesting workers to resume their duties as soon as the issues were resolved with the management of Chevron.

“We will resolve it. However, the management of Chevron must know that much as we will help them and do the best we can to ensure that their business is done, we will not accept anything that is a kind of disrespect to us,” he said.

– January 11, 2020 @ 5:38 GMT |

