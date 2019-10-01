CHINA is set to lead with the largest active capacity contribution in the global phthalic anhydride industry, contributing around 46% of the global capacity in 2019, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company’s report, ‘Global Phthalic Anhydride Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants’ , reveals that China will lead with the largest capacity contribution globally, with 2.70 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from more than 40 active plants in 2019.

Dayanand Kharade, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, says: “In China, ‘Shandong Hongxin Chemical Company Zibo Phthalic Anhydride Plant’, ‘Taizhou Union Chemical Industry Taixing Phthalic Anhydride Plant’ and ‘Tianjin Taisen Chemical Industry Group Tianjin Phthalic Anhydride Plant’ are the top active plants with capacities of 0.26 mtpa, 0.14 mtpa and 0.13 mtpa, respectively, accounting for around 20% of the country’s capacity.”

GlobalData identifies South Korea, the US and Taiwan as the other key countries which are leading in capacity contribution in the global phthalic anhydride industry. Together, these countries are set to contribute 1.08 mtpa and account for 18% share in 2019.

– Oct. 1, 2019 @ 16:25 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)