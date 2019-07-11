COLOMBIA led globally with seven oil and gas discoveries in the second quarter, Q2, of 2019, followed by India, Russia and Pakistan with three each, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s report: ‘Q2 2019 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review – Colombia Leads with Highest Number of Discoveries in Quarter’ reveals that Colombia had a total of seven onshore discoveries: five were conventional oil and two were conventional gas.

The two conventional gas discoveries were made in Lower Magdalena Valley basin and the three conventional oil discoveries were made in Putumayo basin, with the remaining in Llanos Orientales basin.

Arpan Roychowdhury, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, said: “Gran Tierra Energy is the operator with the highest number of discoveries in Colombia in Q2 2019 with three, followed by Canacol Energy Ltd, Arrow Exploration Corp, Ecopetrol and Parex Resources Inc. with one discovery each in the country.”

India, Russia and Pakistan had a total of three discoveries each in Q2 2019. All the discoveries in India are conventional gas discoveries; two of these are in onshore terrain while one is in shallow water. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is the operator for all the discoveries.

Russia had two shallow water conventional gas discoveries and one onshore conventional oil discovery in Q2 2019. All the discoveries in Pakistan are onshore discoveries, with two being conventional gas and one being conventional oil.

– July 11, 2019 @ 10:12 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)