By Anayo Ezugwu

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, has said that plans are on the way for contractors to resume work at Bodo and Bonny road project. Tony Attah, managing director, Nigeria LNG, promised that works will resume at the sites under a revised COVID-19 protocol to ensure safety of personnel and continued sources of livelihood to the youths from these communities.

Speaking at a meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday, June 8, Attah thanked the Rivers State government for the ensuing peaceful cooperation from all the communities along the Road Right of Way leading to minimal disruption of work. “Your Excellency, it is timely that I share an update on the Nigeria LNG’s biggest CSR project; the Bonny – Bodo Road, a 38km stretch of road with 3 major bridges (Afa, Opobo and Nanabie) and 10 mini bridges.

“NLNG presently funds 50 percent of this endeavour. The COVID-19 situation has impacted work progress, resulting in main construction sites in Bodo and Bonny remaining closed since March 2020. However, dredging and bush clearing works, requiring minimal physical contact, continue. This project has been identified as one of the critical FGN infrastructure projects. Plans are on for the Contractor to resume works fully at Bodo and Bonny sites under a revised COVID-19 Protocol, ensuring safety of personnel and continued sources of livelihood to the youths from these communities,” he said.

Attah also said COVID-19 has caused the delay of the formal commissioning of its new corporate head office at Eastern By-Pass in Port Harcourt. He said the company’s plan had been to host the event early this year. “We shall hold the commissioning of this impressive edifice as soon as practically possible.

“We continue to express our gratitude for the unfettered support that your government provides our critical company activities. Very recently, we presented a request for movements of our essential personnel (in full compliance with isolation protocols) to support operations at our Bonny plant complex. We look forward to its due consideration and approval as we have enjoyed with our entire prior requests to date.”

