The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has commended Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, for their sacrifice ferrying petroleum products across the nook and cranny of the Country, a release by Kennie Obateru, group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, has said.

The release stated that the tanker drivers’ selfless service during the lockdown had ensured smooth distribution of petroleum products during the restriction period.

It quoted Billy Okoye, managing director of the NNPC Retail Ltd., as saying that NNPC Retail Ltd’s filling stations, numbering more than 600 across the country, are to remain operational throughout the period of the lockdown to meet the energy needs of Nigerians.

Okoye disclosed that all NNPC Retail outlets are wet with sufficient petroleum products, ready to serve the public.

He explained that the company’s retail outlets are stocked with sufficient petroleum products, with PPMC depots holding its products in various states of the federation., adding that NNPC Retail Ltd’s products are daily being trucked to stations strategically located across Nigeria, urging consumers not to engage in panic buying.

“Our major responsibility is to ensure that there is fuel supply in our stations. We have enough products at all our storage tanks and at our depots; we also have a large quantity of products in transit to our stations. Nigerians don’t need to panic” Sir. Okoye reassured.

The NNPC Retail Ltd’s helmsman, on behalf of NNPC Management, thanked the various state governors for allowing petroleum tankers to crisscross their states despite the movement restriction order and commended the security agencies, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and all other service providers in the Downstream value chain for their support.

He commended Nigerians for their understanding during this period, assuring that the NNPC Retail stations would remain open to avoid any shock in the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the Country.

He thanked the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, for the strategic leadership he has provided during this challenging times, adding that stakeholders in the Downstream Sector are ready to collaborate to ensure Nigeria is wet with petroleum products at all times.

