By Anayo Ezugwu

THE Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, has highlighted its palliatives and interventions in Bonny communities since the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Tony Attah, managing director, Nigeria LNG, said as a company, NLNG triggered critical preventive measures in its operations very early and promptly initiated engagements with relevant Rivers State and Bonny Local Government authorities.

Speaking at a meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday, June 8, Attah said the objective was to proactively identify urgent intervention programmes to ensure the safety of all lives on Bonny Island. He said the outcome of these engagements brought Nigeria LNG to the forefront of implementing interventions in the Kingdom.

“Our interventions in the Kingdom included food palliatives for the community to alleviate hardship in the midst of restrictions on movement and business activities. Establishment of a well-equipped ten-bed holding centre for COVID-19 patients at the Bonny Zonal Hospital to accommodate a potential outbreak and need for isolation.

“This facility is presently being upgraded to a treatment centre on the advice of Rivers State Government. Sundry donations of medical equipment and PPEs to Bonny Zonal Hospital, strategic and tactical support to Bonny Local Government Council on enlightenment and risk communication against Covid-19 in the Kingdom.

“And donation of vehicles and sundry medical equipment was also made to Rivers State as well as a pledge of US$1 million to support Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in the fight against COVID-18. We acknowledge that our interventions will not solve all the problems of this public health crisis. However, it signifies Nigeria LNG’s determination to support the State and in particular, the people of Bonny Kingdom,” he said.

On the support for the state government, Attah said: “It is apparent more needs to be done. Bonny Island as one of the most unique energy corridors in the world must be spared the ravages of the crisis. Its people are too precious; its strategic importance to Nigeria, indisputable. Your Excellency, no doubt, for as long as the COVID-19 Pandemic remains pervasive in our environment, there will continue to be needed for additional medical supplies, equipment, personnel, catering, training, contact tracing and more.

“The financial effort will be significant, but with due collaboration between government and private enterprise much more can be achieved in the containment drive as no private enterprise can go it alone. Similarly, the associated logistic support for the intervention, such as the periodic movement of drugs and personnel from the mainland will be essential, but we are assured that all enablers will be provided by the government as required.”

