Cyclone Kenneth: ExxonMobil funds Relief Efforts with $100,000

ExxonMobil is to provide funding to the Red Cross to assist with ongoing disaster relief efforts in Mozambique, building upon previous $300,000 contribution following Cyclone Idai

EXXONMOBIL is providing $100,000 to support disaster relief and recovery efforts in Mozambique following Cyclone Kenneth, which made landfall on April 25.

The $100,000 contribution will go to the American Red Cross, which will coordinate its assistance with the Mozambique government’s National Disasters Management Institute in support of ongoing rescue efforts and for food, shelter and comfort for the storm’s victims.

“We are deeply saddened by the impact of Cyclone Kenneth on Mozambique and surrounding countries,” said Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas Company. “The devastation from cyclones Idai and now Kenneth have been widespread, and this funding will help provide relief during a very difficult time. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

ExxonMobil employees and contractors have been reported safe following the cyclone. Since Cyclone Idai, ExxonMobil has contributed more than $400,000 in support of recovery efforts in Mozambique.

In Mozambique, ExxonMobil holds an indirect 25 percent interest in Area 4 and will lead the construction and operation of onshore natural gas liquefaction plants. The company also holds 60 percent operating interest in the Angoche (A5-B) and Zambezi Delta (Z5-C and Z5-D) basins awarded during Mozambique’s fifth licensing round.

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil, which holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.

