DEPARTMENT of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has accredited the Kano Ministry of Environment’s Pollution control reference Laboratory Department to render environmental quality monitoring.

A letter signed by Mr. A.A. Balogun on behalf of the Director Department of Pollution Control of the DPR confirmed the accreditation on Feb. 14.

The letter stated that: “it is commendable to note that the Laboratory has met the minimum requirements for personnel and equipment needed to render various services required by clients with an observation on some additional items to be installed in the Laboratory.”

Responding after the receipt of the accreditation letter, the State Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Kabiru Getso, commended DPR’s effort leading to the accreditation of the laboratory.

Getso said that the Ministry would fulfill all the necessary requirements in order to obtain the DPR service permit before the next Audit Visit.

He explained that securing the accreditation would aid in solving the challenges related to environmental pollution and climate change.

The Commissioner added that the accreditation would checkmate some unwarranted activities by filling stations and industries in the state.

He said the Ministry would soon undertake soil, water, industrial effluent, air, food, and drug analysis among others.

NAN reports that the accreditation would provide the Ministry with opportunities to checkmate environmental challenges and profer solutions. (NAN)

– Feb. 21, 2020 @ 18:47 GMT |

