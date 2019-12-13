THE Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it has aligned its deliverables with the ministerial mandate for the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos said the agency’s Director, Mr Rufai Shakur, made this known at the DPR Strategic Management Retreat in Abuja.

Shakur said the objective of the retreat was to cascade down the ministerial mandate to all staffers of the agency.

He said it was also to enable DPR provide the necessary regulatory oversight for the oil and gas sector and achieve the next level agenda of the government.

Shakur said the ministerial deliverables include eradication of smuggling of petrol across Nigerian borders and complete gas flare commercialisation programme.

According to him, they also include increase in crude oil production to three million barrels, reduction in the cost of oil extraction, promoting the passage of the petroleum industry bill, increasing domestic refining capacity and creating jobs for Nigerian youths.

He said that the strategic management retreat would further assist the DPR to sustain the tempo of ongoing reforms in the agency, which was geared toward aligning with the agency’s vision of being a world class regulatory agency.

Shakur tasked the top management of the agency to ensure total alignment of their divisions and zones to the ministerial deliverables as it had been embedded into the DPR’s corporate strategy.

Also, Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, who was the special guest commended DPR for the retreat.

Sylva noted that there must be a shared vision by all players in the industry for progress to be achieved.

He emphasised that the ministerial deliverables must cascade down to all staff as it was the duty of everyone to ensure the success of the mandate.

The minister recalled that the deliverables was a product of the ministerial retreat he had earlier in the year, and reiterated that DPR, being the core of the oil and gas sector of Nigeria, must ensure the successful delivery of the mandate.

He enjoined the department to swing into action as he had dubbed 2020 the year to deliver and begin the actualisation of the oil and gas industry roadmap.

NAN

Dec. 13, 2019

