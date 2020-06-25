THE Osogbo Field Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has launched the Digital Seraphin Can ensure accurate dispensing of petroleum products at filling stations in the state.

DPR’s Head of Operations in the state, Mr. Femi Ogunmuyiwa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Osogbo.

Ogunmuyiwa said the essence of the device was to ensure accurate dispensing of petroleum products at filling stations in the state.

According to him, the device will ensure that consumers are not short-changed while buying petroleum products at filling stations.

Ogunmuyiwa stated that the department could not continue with the analogue device to check pump dispensing, adding that the digital device would ensure that petroleum marketers maintained the required standard.

The DPR official noted that the device would also help to check safety, gauge temperature, and ensure accuracy at fuel stations in the state.

Ogunmuyiwa said the staff of the department had been adequately trained on the use of the device for pump accuracy compliance at filling stations.

He warned petroleum marketers against under dispensing of products, adding that the device would expose any sharp practice.

Ogunmuyiwa said that marketers caught under dispensing petroleum products might have their filling stations sealed off.

He said the surveillance team of the department would continue to monitor filling stations to ensure compliance with regulations.(NAN)

