THE Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it has lifted the ban it placed on 89 filling stations belonging to Petrocam Trading Nigeria Ltd. for violating the agency’s rules and regulations.

Mr Ahmed Shakur, the acting Director of DPR, told newsmen in Lagos on Monday that the filling stations were reopened following an agreement between the management of the firm and the agency.

Shakur said that since the firm had met the agency’s guidelines for gas operations in the country, it has no option than to reopen the filling stations.

The acting director, who did not state when the infraction was committed, said that the agency sealed the filling stations after the company, on its own, unsealed its gas plant in Ayobo, a suburb in Lagos State.

According to him, the agency on two occasions sealed the gas plant, but the firm on its own broke the government seal.

“We immediately sealed the firm’s 89 filling stations nationwide and ensure that there was no supply of petroleum products to the company.

“As at today, the company has complied with the rules of the department, and they have showed remorse for their actions, hence the lifting of the ban,” he said.

The DPR chief reiterated that the agency has zero tolerance for any act of infraction.

He urged the operators to always follow the rules.

July 15, 2019

