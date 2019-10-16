DPR seals 30 petrol service outlets, two gas plants in Anambra

THE Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 30 filling stations and two gas plants in Anambra in the last five months, an official has said.

Mr Ignatius Anyanwu, Controller of Operations of DPR in Anambra, disclosed this to newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.

Anyanwu said the agency visited 293 retail outlets during its surveillance operations since the office was opened in June.

He alleged that the outlets were under dispensing products, with two cases of over pricing.

He said that the agency visited 66 filling stations in the last one month, during which eight outlets were sealed for similar offences.

Anyanwu also said that the agency had sustained its surveillance on the activities of marketers in the downstream sector since it commenced operations in the state.

He said: “We have visited 293 outlets out of which 30 were sealed for various offences, especially for under dispensing and selling of products above regulated price.

“Precisely, in the last 28 days, we have visited 66 retail outlets and eight were involved in infractions for which we sealed them.

Anyanwu described the compliance rate in the state as commendable, adding that less than 10 per cent were found culpable and eager to comply with standards. He said that two Liquefied Petroleum Gas plants were also sealed during the period for operating without licence.

He warned against citing of gas plants or its retail points in densely populated and residential areas. The controller also warned against cylinder-to-cylinder transfer of LPG, describing the approach as dangerous.

Anyanwu said the agency was determined to protect consumers and maintain their confidence in the sector. He said there were no cases of product adulteration in the state. (NAN)

Oct 16, 2019

