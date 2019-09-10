DPR seals 8 filling stations in Oyo

THE Ibadan Area Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed eight filling stations across the state over non-compliance with the department’s operating instructions, rules and regulations.

The Operation Controller in the Ibadan Office of DPR, Mr Oluyemi Olaonipekun, who led a team to Iseyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that its inspection exercise had covered 15 council areas since it began on Monday.

“We want to ensure that fuel dispensed is adequate to the amount paid for and that there is adequate safety measures on ground in case of emergency.

“DPR also wants to ensure that all filling stations are operating with valid and current operating licence as well as ensure that products lifted across depots get to the supposed destinations, ” he said.

The controller, who disclosed that DPR would not tolerate violation of its regulations, said that regular town hall meetings with major stakeholders would hold regularly.

“We shall continue to engage all stakeholders to ensure strict compliance; for instance, we met with Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Saki, Iseyin and Idenre to discuss and brainstorm on service delivery.

“We also discussed our observations from 254 filling stations visited and they have all taken note of our warnings, “he said.

Olaonipekun said that the eight filling stations sealed committed unpardonable offences such as operating with expired licence and inadequate safety facilities among others.

Also speaking, the Operation Manager in the Ibadan Office of DPR, Mr Danjuma Sadiq, said the department would devise means of ensuring strict compliance at all filling stations.

He noted with regret the attitude of some filling station owners in disobeying DPR regulations while commending those who had been complying. (NAN)

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 13:34 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)