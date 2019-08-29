THE Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has solicited the support of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in tackling fuel adulteration and underdispensing during surveillance exercises.

Mr Ademola Makinde, DPR’s Operations Controller in Osogbo, made the request on Thursday during a courtesy visit by the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Kingsley Oguntuwase, to the department.

He said while there were no fuel depots or pipelines in the state, survelliance was part of the core mandate of DPR to ensure that the people were not shortchanged by petroleum marketers in the state.

Makinde said for effective and smooth surveillance operations, the cooperation of NSCDC was needed.

“The synergy between DPR and NSCDC dates back to the period of pipeline vandalisation in the country.

“Till now, there is need for cooperation between DPR and NSCDC for effective operations in the state.

“We both need to maintain focus to ensure that petroleum marketers operate within the law,” Makinde said.

The controller emphasised that the department was the only body vested with power to seal or unseal filing stations for non-compliance to global best practices by marketers.

In his remarks, Oguntuwase said the organisation was ready to support DPR in achieving its core mandate.

Oguntuwase said since DPR and NSCDC were working toward the same goal, cooperation between the two organisations was imperative. (NAN)

– Aug. 29, 2019 @ 18:25 GMT |

