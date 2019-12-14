THERE were 35 generation equipment tenders announced in the Europe region in Q3 2019, marking a drop of 33% over the last 12-month average of 52, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

T&D Equipment stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Europe region in Q3 2019 with 75 tenders and a 36.6% share, followed by T&D Project with 54 tenders and a 26.3% share and Generation Equipment with 35 tenders and a 17.1% share during the quarter.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 28 tenders and an 80% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: seven tenders and a 20% share.

Thermal is top technology for Europe generation equipment tenders in Q3 2019

Looking at generation equipment tenders by the type of technology in the Europe region, thermal accounted for 23 tenders with a 67.6% share, followed by nuclear with eight tenders and a 23.5% share and solar with two tenders and a 5.9% share.

Dec. 14, 2019

