Simbi Kesiye Wabote, executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has felicitated with the management and staff of the board and the entire oil and gas industry on the 10 years anniversary of the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

Wabote conveyed his compliments on Wednesday, April 22, during the virtual town hall meeting he held with staff of the Board to mark the anniversary.

About 90 percent of the Board’s staff participated in the meeting from different cities across the country.

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Bill was signed into law on April 22, 2010, and it gave birth to the NCDMB.

The executive secretary explained that the board had elaborate plan to celebrate the momentous achievements recorded over the first decade, but had to postpone it alongside other scheduled programmes because of the coronavirus pandemic and escalating effects across the country and the globe.

He noted that the restriction in movement in most parts of the country has necessitated the adoption of virtual work mode by the board to ensure business continuity. He charged every staff of the board to start adjusting to this new reality because post-COVID-19 would entail a lot of adjustments in our way of doing business, even after a vaccine for the virus is discovered.

Wabote also used the opportunity to commend President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 and all frontline medical personnel for the diligent and courageous work they are doing to contain the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

He also hailed the visionary leadership displayed by Mr. President in banning the importation of rice and some other food items in 2019, a decision that encouraged local rice production that has helped the country to avert food crisis during this pandemic.

The executive secretary also asserted that COVID-19 has taught Nigerians the key lesson that we must urgently pursue Local Content and self-sufficiency in every sector of our national life.

