EXXONMOBIL and Global Thermostat have signed a joint development agreement to advance breakthrough technology that can capture and concentrate carbon dioxide emissions from industrial sources, including power plants, and the atmosphere. The companies will evaluate the potential scalability of Global Thermostat’s carbon capture technology for large industrial use.

If technical readiness and scalability is established, pilot projects at ExxonMobil facilities could follow. Vijay Swarup, vice president, research and development, ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company, said advancing technologies to capture and concentrate carbon dioxide for storage and potential industrial use is among a suite of ExxonMobil research programmes focused on developing lower-emissions solutions to mitigate the risks of climate change.

“Our scientists see potential in this exciting technology that could lead to more affordable methods to reduce emissions in power generation and manufacturing, along with removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere,” he said.

ExxonMobil and Global Thermostat are also exploring opportunities to identify economic uses for captured carbon dioxide.

Peter Eisenberger, chief technology officer and co-founder, Global Thermostat, said scaling solutions that can address climate change globally requires significant investment, innovation and collaboration. “Global Thermostat’s game-changing direct-air capture and flue gas capture technologies offer a way to transform the risks associated with carbon dioxide emissions into a global solution that could satisfy both business and environmental objectives.

“By partnering with ExxonMobil, we’re harnessing the expertise and capabilities of one of the world’s largest energy companies to accelerate our ability to realize that vision,” he said.

ExxonMobil’s partnership with Global Thermostat expands the company’s collaborative efforts with other companies and academic institutions that are focused on developing new energy technologies, improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The company recently committed to spend up to $100 million over 10 years on research with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and National Energy Technology Laboratory to bring lower-emissions technologies to commercial scale. Since 2000, ExxonMobil has invested more than $9 billion in energy efficiency and lower-emission technologies such as carbon capture and next generation biofuels. ExxonMobil also works with about 80 universities around the world to explore next-generation energy technologies.

