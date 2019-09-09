TIMIPREYE Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources, has declared that the Federal Government was committed to bringing prosperity to Nigerians through solving the nation’s energy challenges.

Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, said in a release that Sylva made this disclosure Monday, while speaking on the sidelines of the 24th World Energy Congress, WEC, taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Energy is always at the heart of our prosperity because in Nigeria, oil is central to our national development. Power today has become very central to everything we do,” Sylva stated.

The minister, who described as apt the Conference’s theme: “Energy for Prosperity”, maintained that addressing Nigeria’s energy needs would go a long way in Nigeria’s march towards industrialization.

“A lot is being done by the Federal Government to improve the energy situation in the country. Government has since recognized the need to improve the nation’s energy situation and that is exactly what we are poised to do,” Sylva added.

Earlier, in his opening address, Suhail Al-Mazrouei, president of the 24th WEC and UAE’s Minister of Energy & Industry, said there was need for global collaboration among energy stakeholders towards addressing the numerous challenges facing the Industry.

“It is through foresight, commitment and unity that we can collectively meet the growing energy demand of the world,” Al-Mazrouei added.

He also emphasized the role of innovation as the cornerstone of the progress that is been witnessed, especially in clean energy development and allied sectors.

He explained that the annual global gathering will challenge participants’ thinking and ultimately drive action towards better energy solutions for the benefit of future generations.

In his remarks, Younghoon David Kim, chairman of the WEC, said the council would continue to rally global energy leaders towards a more sustainable energy future.

Tagged the world’s premier energy gathering, the 24th WEC is a four-day interactive programme designed to address the critical issues facing the global energy Industry today.

This year’s Congress is attended by over 150 participating countries and features 80 panel discussions that focus on the entire energy spectrum.

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 14:47 GMT |

