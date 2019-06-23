Fire explosion at NNPC Pipeline kills 10 Persons

Explosion at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporations oil pipeline claims 10 lives

PIPELINE fire explosion in Kom-Kom community in Oyibo area of Rivers States has claimed at least 10 lives.

Gerald Oforji, chairman of Oyigbo LGA, confirmed that 10 persons died in the incident and that the remains of the burnt victims were recovered from the scene when the fire was put off. He said no house was destroyed in the explosion.

The affected pipeline, which supplies petroleum product to the Eastern States, belongs to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Realnews learnt that the explosion took place early hours of Saturday. This incident will make it the second time NNPC pipelines will exploded in a week bearing in mind of another incident that took place at a suburb of Lagos State Monday last week.

According to Nnamdi Omoni, public relations officer of the State Police Command, the incident occurred when workers of the company were carrying out repair works at the pipeline in Kom-Kom.

The police are investigating the incident.

