THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, will have to act quick to allay fears of a possible fuel scarcity in the South West as a major petroleum product pipeline has been damaged in Baruwa, a suburb in Lagos State. The pipeline was damaged twice in just three days.

The pipeline, which receives products supply from the Atlas Cove and Mosimi for onward delivery to other states in the South West first caught fire on Monday, June 17, after it was damaged by vandals.

Spirited efforts were made to put off the fire, which occurred shortly after a meeting with stakeholders including Pipelines and Petroleum Marketing Company, PPMC, a subsidiary of the NNPC, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, and Pentagon Security, a private security company which began securing the pipelines on June 15.

Realnews reports that the vandals went back on Wednesday, June 19, to wreck the pipeline resulting in another fire thus raising fear that this might cause fuel shortage in Lagos, and the South West axis.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Response Unit, LRU, which came to fight the fire could not make progress as it tires stuck in the sandy terrain.

No arrest has been made by security operative detailed to secure the facility as at press time.

June 18, 2019

