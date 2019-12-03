GAZPROM is expected to lead in terms of global trunk or transmission pipeline length additions for planned and announced (new-build) projects among companies between 2019 and 2023, contributing around 5% of global new-build pipeline additions by 2023, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company’s report, ‘H2 2019 Global Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Oil and Gas Pipelines – India and the US Dominate New-Build Pipeline Length Additions’, reveals that Gazprom is expected to have a planned new-build pipeline length of 16,153km and an announced new-build pipeline length of 208km by 2023.

Sunrita Dutta, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Nord Stream 2, a shallow water gas pipeline project running from Russia to Germany, is the largest upcoming pipeline project in Gazprom’s portfolio with a new-build length of 2,400km. The pipeline is expected to start operations in 2020.”

Indian Oil Corp ranks second-highest globally, in terms of global trunk or transmission pipeline length additions, with a new-build planned and announced pipeline length of 9,621km by 2023.

The Mehsana–Bhatinda gas pipeline project in India is the major upcoming pipeline project in the company’s portfolio, which has a proposed length of 1,670km. The pipeline is expected to start operations in 2023.

Dutta concludes: “Gail (India) stands third globally, with a new-build planned and announced trunk pipeline length of 7,096km. The Jagdishpur–Haldia gas pipeline project in India is the most important project in the company’s portfolio and is slated to begin operations in 2020 with a new-build pipeline length of 2,655km.”

– Dec. 03, 2019 @ 17:50 GMT |

