Paul Mcgrath, chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil companies in Nigeria, has expressed optimism on the future of the business relationship between his company and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, under the Mele Kyari-led management team.

McGrath, during a courtesy visit to the NNPC group managing director Thursday in Abuja, stated that he foresaw good days ahead under the new NNPC group managing director, GMD.

The ExxonMobil helmsman explained that early signals based on the study of Kyari’s rich action plans anchored on collaborative approach with stakeholders indicated that the future would not only be profitable but would usher in new levels of investments and growth in the Industry.

He pledged the support of all ExxonMobil companies and affiliates in Nigeria to ensure a smooth sail and desired outcomes for the GMD’s vision and aspirations for the Sector.

Welcoming the delegation to the NNPC Towers, Kyari described ExxonMobil as one of NNPC’s best partners, noting that the corporation would work assiduously with the company to ensure that it returns to its position as the biggest producer of crude oil in Nigeria.

On the recently liquidated NNPC outstanding cash call obligations to ExxonMobil, the NNPC GMD commended the company’s Management for its support through the period of indebtedness while assuring that the corporation would never go back to that path.

– Aug. 8, 2019 @ 19:45 GMT |

