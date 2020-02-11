Hoodlums bomb Agip Pipeline

Unidentified hoodlums have bombed a major trunkline belonging to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, in Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the pipeline linking the Tebidaba flow station at Olugbobiri, Southern Ijaw Local Area, was attacked on Monday night.

The Nation reported that the development forced Agip to shut down the major trunkline.

The pipeline conveys crude oil to Agip terminal at Brass. Security operations are ongoing to identify and arrest the attackers although some suspects were nabbed by operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

Feb. 11, 2020

