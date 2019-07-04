The 9th National Assembly will give priority to the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, PIGB, in order to consolidate and reposition the oil and gas industry for the benefit of all Nigerians.

FEMI Gbajiabiamila, speaker, House of Representatives, made this commitment during a visit by the Maikanti Baru, outgoing Group Managing Director of the NNPC, to introduce his successor, Mele Kyari, to the Speaker.

Ndu Ughamadu, group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, stated that Gbajiabiamila pledged to get the National Assembly to work further on the bill to give it a speedy passage.

The speaker also commended Baru for stabilizing the oil and gas industry during his tenure as Group Managing Director of the NNPC.

“I thank you for working harmoniously with us, there were no fuel shortages, the usual scandals associated with the oil industry were absent throughout your tenure”, Gbajabiamila said.

He affirmed the readiness of the 9th National Assembly to sustain the existing cordial relationship with NNPC adding that “as long as oil and gas remains the mainstay of the economy, we must get the industry right”.

On Kyari, the speaker described him as a highly respected industry professional whose reputation precedes his name, saying “I have no doubt based on what I have heard, that you will definitely make it”.

Earlier, Baru, congratulated the Speaker on his election, describing him as the best person to take the House of Representatives to the next level.

He said NNPC, even after his tenure, would remain focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people and also sustain constructive engagement with the National Assembly and other critical stakeholders.

The GMD assured the Speaker of the new NNPC Management’s capacity to take the oil and gas industry to the next level.

“I thank you for supporting me, I have no doubt that you will equally support the incoming GMD. We thank Mr. President for appointing him and he will surely not disappoint”, he said.

He said the visit was in appreciation of the cordial relationship he had with the National Assembly throughout his tenure.

