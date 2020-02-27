THE Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote has hailed the broad specializations and depth of Nigerian Content human capacities initiatives.

He gave his assessment when he led senior personnel of the Board and representatives of international and indigenous operating companies on a facility visit to Falck Prime Atlantic Training Centre in Ipara, Ogun State.

He remarked that the Nigerian oil and gas industry was building human capacities in key technical areas and expressed hope that the skills being developed will serve several other key industries of the economy.

The Executive Secretary also conveyed his positive impression about the high standards maintained by Falck Prime, which was set up to offer trainings on oil and gas safety and other technical skills. In his words: ”Falck and Pace have done a very good job. They invested and believed in Nigeria.”

He also noted that some of the trainings offered at the facility cost huge sums of money overseas. He added: ”It is international standard, its got all the international certifications and affiliations and that is what we want because the oil and gas industry does not accept mediocrity or unqualified people to work onboard.”

Giving an account of their experience at the Falck Prime Atlantic training facility, one of the trainees, Mr. Udechukwu Chukwuma Afamefuna thanked NCDMB for nominating them for the training which is being sponsored by PACE.

He stated that the training has been insightful and they had been trained on both core Mechanical and Safety. He said: “We are currently undergoing the OPITO Mechanical maintenance certification which is of international standard. We have been taught technical and theoritical aspects of maintenance of Engines, Turbines, compressors and pumps. We are hoping to be highly marketable at the end of our training.”

The Group Managing Director, Falck Prime Atlantic, Ayo Otuyalo and Chief Business Development Officer, Folake Soyannwo gave the Executive Secretary’s delegation a full tour of the facility and explained the available capacities.

