IKEJA Electric Plc (IE), has unveiled its 2018 Sustainability Report, disclosing that it had put strategies in place to steer the electricity distribution value chain to greater heights.

Mr. Kola Adesina, the IE chairman, unveiled the report entitled, “Committed to Excellence- Half a Decade of Bringing Energy to Life”, on Friday in Ikeja.

Adesina said the publication reflects IE’s performance, accomplishments, challenges, passion for its business, and its growth opportunities in 2018.

According to him, the recent report is the fourth report published by IE in successive order, and commemorates five years of the takeover of the company’s operation by its core investors following privatisation on Nov. 1, 2013.

Adesina said: “Since we took over in November 2013, we have put in place strategies that will steer the electricity distribution arm of the electricity sector value chain to greater heights.

“We have assembled a strong leadership team with extensive experience, robust industry and consumer knowledge, focused on innovation and growth.

“In addition, we have reinvigorated our legacy of sustainability with the introduction of customer-centric initiatives, which are geared towards assuring all stakeholders of a business built on accountability, responsibility, transparency and fairness.

“We have demonstrated that with the right leadership, the company can continue to grow and improve its performance as expected by all stakeholders”.

Looking beyond the five years, Adesina noted that “sustainability will remain a central focus for the company and its board.

“Our customers and other stakeholders are crucial to the achievement of our goals; and we believe that a business can only be deemed strong and successful when its stakeholders are satisfied with the services provided.

“Consequently, the board will continue to support initiatives that promote its sustainability agenda while creating value in the coming years”.

He said IE had demonstrated its commitment to accountability, responsibility and transparency, which had distinguished the company in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) as articulate in the yearly publications.

Adesina said within the period under review, the company established better technology-driven processes and leveraged data to measure performance for a more consistent growth pattern.

He said IE optimised its network to drive efficiency and enhanced its security management system while also deepening its Quality Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) processes and procedures through learning and development programmes. (NAN)

– May 8, 2020 @ 17:05 GMT |

