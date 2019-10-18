THE Committee for the organization of the planned Security Summit for the oil producing Local Government Areas of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta in Imo State has been inaugurated ahead of the October 25, 2019 summit.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Gerald Irona, who inaugurated the Committee in his office on Thursday, urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He explained that the State government approved a Security Summit for the two Oil Producing Local Government Areas in order to interact with stakeholders on nagging security challenges in the area.

The Deputy Governor condemned the continued involvement of some youth of the state in criminal activities, reiterating the commitment of the present administration under the leadership of Governor Emeka Ihedioha to make the state safe for all.

“The Imo State Government identified some flashpoints in the state. Principal among the flashpoints are Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas. Co-incidentally, that is where we have the oil facilities and installations in Imo State and the state government puts premium on the protection of oil installations in the state, while also ensuring the protection of lives and property.”

“In view of the commitment of the present administration to making Imo State safe, we are working on re-jigging the security architecture to be able to address the security challenges effectively. Prominent among the criminal activities that the present administration inherited in the area are: kidnapping, oil bunkering, banditry, rape, robbery and proliferation of arms. Most of the boys have shown the tendency to repent, while some are recalcitrant.”

“Stakeholders appealed to His Excellency, the Governor for approval to re-jig the security architecture of the area. His Excellency has graciously approved a security summit for the area and the summit is scheduled for Oct 25th, 2019. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, who also chairs the organizing committee has been engaging stakeholders to that effect,” he said.

In his reaction, the Chairman of the Summit Organizing Committee, Ray Nkemdirim, assured the Deputy Governor of the readiness of his team to make the Summit successful, promising not to fail.

“We have a formidable team. I assure you that we shall deliver on our mandate. I thank you for the confidence reposed in us,” he said.

The members of the Committee included: SA to the Governor on Security, Ray Nkemdirim, Imo State Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Operations, Kene Onwuemelie, Nigerian Army Garrison Commander, Obinze Col. M.U. Jibo and Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor, Sydney Uneanya, who serves as Secretary.

Others are: representatives of the State Security Services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency-NDLEA, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Chairman, Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission-ISOPADEC, Magnus Obido and Managing Director of the Commission, Engr. Anthony Okwuosha.

The Committee also has Chairmen, Interim Management Committees of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas, Damian Ezeru and Hilary Eberendu.

It would be recalled that a Local Organising Committee was set up for the Summit last week, with the Chairman of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Magnus Obido as Chairman, while Senior Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Office of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Walter Duru is Secretary.

