IN spite of the Federal Government’s reduction in the pump price of petrol to N125.00 per litre, some independent petroleum marketers in llorin, the Kwara capital, still sell at between N143 and N145.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government recently announced a reduction in the price of petrol following the sharp drop of crude oil to 24 dollars per barrel in the international market.

The sharp drop of crude oil in the international market from over 55 dollars per barrel was due to the global COVID-19 pandemic that started in Wuhan province in China, but which had spread to other continents with several hundreds of deaths recorded.

NAN reports that while major petroleum marketers had affected the new price regime, the majority of independent marketers had yet to adjust their fuel pumps to reflect the new price of the commodity.

Mr Mufutau lshola, a mechanic and car owner described the action of independent marketers as unpatriotic and flagrant disobedience to the directive of the Federal Government.

Some of the filling stations yet to adjust their pump price are located on Wara road, Sobi road and Airport road in Ilorin as well as Eiyenkorin, a suburb of the state capital.

One of the managers of the filling stations, Alhaji Ibrahim Akanni, explained that the delay in adjustment of the pump price was because they were yet to exhaust the old stock.

Efforts to speak with the Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (lPMAN) in Kwara, Alhaji Okanlawon Olanrewaju, on the issue proved futile as he failed to pick calls made to his cell phone.

The Operations Controller of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Kwara, Mr Yusuf Sule, however, described the disobedience of some independent marketers as unacceptable.

He said the department would further intensify its enforcement measures to ensure that all filling stations in the state complied with the new pump price of N125 per litre. (NAN)

– Mar. 23, 2020 @ 18:39 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)