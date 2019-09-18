INDIA is set to drive capacity growth in the global styrene-butadiene-rubber (SBR) industry from planned and announced plants between 2019 and 2023, contributing around 29% of the global growth by 2023, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company’s report, ‘Global Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants’, reveals that India is expected to have a new-build and expansion SBR capacity of 0.15 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2023.

Dayanand Kharade, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, says: “‘Indian Synthetic Rubber Panipat Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant’ and ‘Reliance Industries Hazira Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant’ are the two upcoming plants in India, which will account for the entire capacity growth by 2023.”

GlobalData identified Iran as the second highest country in terms of capacity additions in the global SBR industry. The country will add a new-build capacity of 0.14 mtpa from a planned plant, ‘Sadaf Petrochemical Assaluyeh Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant’, which is expected to start operations by 2023.

China stands third with new-build SBR capacity of 0.10 mtpa by 2023. The entire capacity addition will be from a planned plant, ‘Fujian Gulei Petrochemical Company Zhangzhou Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant’.

