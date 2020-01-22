THE Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) has lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for intervening and averting a fuel and economic crisis within Southeast, especially in Enugu State.

Briefing journalists after their meeting with Gov. Ugwuanyi on Wednesday in Enugu, the new Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot, Mr Chinedu Anyaso, commended the governor for his excellent decisions during the meeting that lasted for over four hours.

Anyaso, who disclosed that Ugwuanyi has officially opened IPMAN, Enugu depot secretariat locked over the crisis, urged its members to commence work immediately.

According to him, we will call off the strike and allow all the filling stations to start selling to customers.

“We held an extensive meeting with Gov Ugwuanyi and he has today officially opened our secretariat and he has asked us to commence work at IPMAN Enugu depot unit.

“We are very glad with the outcome of the meeting.

“We equally appeal to him to provide us with security both at the office and at the depot so that what happened last year will not occur again.

“We are a united IPMAN now. We will call off the strike and commence work immediately,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union had resolved to shut down all filling stations in Enugu and other states under its control, until the office in Enugu was opened to allow them discharge their legitimate work as executive officers.

NAN reports that Enugu State Government gave an executive order last year to shut down the office of IPMAN in Enugu to douse the tension following a factional crisis in the union. (NAN)

– Jan. 22, 2020 @ 17:35 GMT |

