Mele Kyari, group managing director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has commended Lee Engineering and Construction Company for the progressive execution of the Atlas Cove Depot Optimization Project for the NNPC.

The Atlas Cove Depot Optimization Project include the construction of three giant storage tanks with a storage capacity each of 50,000,000 (fifty million) metric tons of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), the installation of fire fighting system, electrical system, instrumentation system, civil and mechanical works.

At the inspection tour of the project, in Atlas Cove, Lagos, on Saturday, Kyari said he was impressed with what the company was doing with the project and said Lee Engineering was setting the pace in p the sector.

The NNPC boss who was conducted round the project by Leemon Ikpea, chairman and chief executive officer of the company, pledged to give the company the needed support to enable it complete the project on time.

In his remarks during the tour, Ikpea Lee Engineering was able to the feat in the construction of the facilities because it’s core value of “professionalism, efficiency, quality and timely delivery of projects “.

To ensure seamless functions of the new facility, Ikpea urges Kyari to ensure the prompt upgrade of existing facilities at the project site.

“It is my considered opinion to affirm that existing facilities cannot be integrated with the new system due to obsolete instrumentation and existing equipment failure,” Ikpea further stated.

Ikpea, who appealed to the NNPC boss to fast track it’s payment system to ensure that the job is delivered as planned said his company was available for upgrade of the obsolete facilities for the NNPC.– Jan. 12, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT |

