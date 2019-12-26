Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Corporation, NNPC, has appreciated Nigerians for the trust and confidence reposed in the corporation.

Kyari gave the commendation in his Christmas message to Nigerians in which he reiterated the commitment of the corporation to ensuring a transparent and accountable system for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“NNPC is always there to serve all Nigerians and to provide energy security that they deserve and to also ensure that government meets its obligations to its citizens as promised by the President to make life easy,” he said.

The group managing director, who wished all Nigerians happy Christmas celebration and a prosperous new year in advance, prayed that all those traveling for the festivities arrive their destination safely.

“We are very happy to wish our fellow countrymen a successful and a happy Christmas tomorrow and a prosperous new year in advance”, he said.

– Dec. 26, 2019 @ 14:55 GMT

