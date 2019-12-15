Mele Kyari, group managing director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has called on members of the board of director of the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Limited to resolve issues of gas supply, technical capability and funding confronting the company and come up with viable bankable options that could help drive the project to fruition.

Kyari made the call Friday while inaugurating the Board of the company at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

He said the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical project, when completed, would lead to sustainable prosperity for Nigeria.

“I know that this project is important to all of us. Monetizing gas for us is everything because this is a gas country. There is huge potential in gas development and our focus is to add value to gas locally. That means deepening the utilization of gas in-country. Our interest is always on things that will add value to our local market and local economy”, he said.

He pointed out that the project had potential to boost the nation’s economic growth due to its methanol and fertilizer components which he said could facilitate growth in the agricultural sector.

In his acceptance speech, Yusuf Usman, chairman of the Board and NNPC chief operating officer, Gas and Power, said that the project was important for both the corporation and the country.

He assured that the Board will deliver on its mandate with the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Earlier in his remarks, Ben Okoye, chairman of DSV Engineering, a partner in the project and member of the Board, expressed delight that the Board had finally been inaugurated, adding that his company was fully committed to the project.

– Dec. 15, 2019 @ 13:35 GMT

