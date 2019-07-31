MELE Kyari, group ganaging director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has challenged the Nigerian Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria, NAEC, to monitor the activities of the corporation closely with a view to keeping it on its toes towards the delivery of its mandate to the Nigerian public.

The group managing director, GMD, gave this charge during a courtesy visit by the executives of the Nigerian Association of Energy Correspondents, NAEC, to the NNPC Towers, today, in Abuja.

A press release by Ndu Ughamadu, group general manager’s Group Public Affairs Division, quoted Kyari as saying that the corporation has identified the association as a critical stakeholder to work with for the growth of the energy industry.

Kyari said the corporation was committed to continuing on the path of truth to move NNPC to the next level.

“We know that this body is a very significant component of our country. We are aware that what we do here affects everybody and therefore, ventilating the issues here, giving it critical assessment is important to this country. So, the work of the energy correspondents is just like the energy sector that contributes 80 – 90% of the nation’s revenue, that means literarily, your reporting contributes to that per cent in the value of journalism in the country”, he said.

He urged the body to join the corporation’s drive to change the negative narrative about the oil and gas industry by being factual in their reportage of the efforts of the corporation in revamping the refineries and other oil and gas infrastructure.

In his remarks, Olatunde Dodondawa, national chairman of NAEC, said the visit was informed by the unprecedented track records of the group managing director.

“We normally don’t pay courtesy visits, but having monitored your performance in the past, members of the associated overwhelmingly voted that we must pay a courtesy visit to this wonderful GMD to tell him that we are ready to support him to achieve his agenda of revamping the refineries and upgrading NNPC operations in a transparent manner”, Dododawa stated.

He commended the efficient manner the GMD handled his duties as Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division, with particular reference to the DSDP initiative that brought significant value to the corporation.

“As Energy Editors, we have strictly followed your strategic agenda which was reeled out shortly on your assumption of office and to also let you know that the association will ensure that the agenda becomes a success,” he said.

He used the opportunity to invite the GMD as the keynote speaker of the association’s forthcoming annual conference.

