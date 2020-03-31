The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abeokuta Field Office, has warned the public not to store petroleum products or engage in panic buying during the lockdown.

The Operations Controller, Mrs Muinat Bello-Zagi, gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

She said that there was no cause for alarm as all depots are loading and petroleum products would be available all through.

She also urged consumers of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) also known as cooking gas to patronise only licensed plants while also discouraging transfers and decanting by gas retailers.

Bello-Zagi cautioned people against using sanitisers close to any source of ignition or in the kitchen.

“We’re pleading with our people to shun panic buying and storage of petroleum products in their houses. There’s no reason to do that. There’s enough product and all the depots are loading.

“The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Chairman, Mosimi, Otunba Femi Adelaja, has assured us of his members’ commitment to the availability of products.

“People should also desist from buying petrol inside polythene bags or plastic bottles. These are unsafe practices.

“In the course of our surveillance, we’ve also noticed that some people overzealously make use of hand sanitizers.

“Some even rub it on their body. This is quite unsafe because it contains alcohol which could cause fire incidents,” she said.

Bello-Zagi also urged members of the public to check enabling laws and guidelines before delving into the oil and gas business.

“Intending operators are advised to log on to the DPR website; www.dpr.gov.ng for more information just as LPG operators too should submit their applications online via elps.dpr.gov.ng.

“We also encourage members of the public to report any unsafe act at any oil and gas installations during and after the lockdown,” she added. (NAN)

– Mar. 31, 2020 @ 13:42 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)