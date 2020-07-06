MRS Oil holds 51st AGM Aug. 5

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc on Monday notified shareholders of its 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Aug. 5 on Lagos, with attendance by proxy and live stream due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company Secretary, Mrs Oluwakemi Jafojo, told the shareholders via a notification posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) website.

“A member of the company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint a proxy in his or her stead.

“A proxy need not be a member of the company. All instrument of proxy should be duly stamped by the Commissioner of Stamp Duties and deposited at the registrar’s office not later than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting.

“The proxy form is attached to the annual report and could be downloaded from the company’s website”.

The proposed proxies are: Chief Timothy Adediya; Mrs Adebisi Bakare; Mr Adebayo Adeleke; Mr Gbenga Idowu; Mr Nornah Awoh and Prince Anthony Omojola.

Jofojo advised shareholders to update their records and notify the company’s registrar of their updated records and relevant bank accounts in respect of dividend payments.

NAN

Jul. 6, 2020

