PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has reconstituted the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, after the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Saturday, May 30, listed the members of the new board as Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Mahmood Attah (North Central), Senator Magnus Abe (South South), Stephen Dike (South East), and Pius Akinyelure (South West).

According to Adesina, “The new board will be in place for three years.”

– May 30, 2020 @ 11:58 GMT /

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)