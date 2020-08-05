THE Nigerian government and Shell Darcy in collaboration with the Bayelsa State government and Shell Petroleum and Development Company, SPDC, have started establishing an Oil and Gas Museum and Research Center in Oloibiri town.

The museum is coming 64 years after the discovery of crude oil in commercial quantities at Oloibiri, Bayelsa State.

Timipre Sylva, minister of State for Petroleum Resources, inaugurated the key project committees for the symbolic project on Tuesday, August 4, and set timelines for delivery.

The project is being promoted by four key institutions namely the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, Shell Petroleum, and Development Company, SPDC, and the Bayelsa State government.

At a virtual event which had the leadership of the participating entities in attendance, the minister stated that the Oil and Gas Museum and Research Center presented a unique opportunity to correct a historical oversight, noting that the museum would preserve the heritage and developments in the oil sector, similar to what is obtainable in other oil-producing nations.

He outlined the project execution plan, noting that the project would be fast-tracked, with pre-construction activities lasting for eight months while actual construction should be completed within 36 months from the date of commencement.

Recalling that the project had been on the drawing board for over three decades, the minister commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting his approval in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

According to him, “Mr. President approved the establishment of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Center (OMRC) as part of his signature programs that would leave behind enduring legacies and impact the Oil and Gas Community, the people of the Niger Delta, and indeed the entire country.”

Providing details of the project, he stated that “it consists of the construction of a Museum where historic developments, data, equipment, and tools used in the Nigerian oil and gas industry will be stored for posterity and the construction of a functional Research Center where prototypes can be tested and validated in fulfillment of the requirement for approval of new technologies.”

He expressed hope that the Research facility will close a major gap in the nation’s quest for homegrown technology inputs required to service Exploration and Production activities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry

To ensure sustainability, the project adopted a development model that will leverage the benefits of public-private partnership, inter-agency collaboration, and inter-governmental alignment so as to optimize resource utilization and ensure that the Oloibiri monument meets international standards, Sylva explained.

A critical success factor to timely project execution is the establishment of an optimal governance structure with clear reporting lines, key performance indicators and quality resource team he said. He added that two committees and five project teams have been created to provide necessary support and supervision essential to deliver the OMRC project.

They included the Steering Committee, which would be responsible for providing leadership and steer and the Coordinating Committee, responsible for providing oversight on activities of all the project teams.

The Project teams included Construction, Funds mobilization and management, ​Community Relations, Health, Safety & Environment and Secretariat, which shall be set up and operated in NCDMB Head Office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Proving further insight into the project, Simbi Kesiye Wabote, executive secretary of NCDMB, explained that PTDF would contribute 40 percent of the project cost while NCDMB and SPDC would provide 30 percent and 20 percent, respectively, with Bayelsa State Government providing the balance of 10 percent.

He listed some of the socio-economic benefits of the project to include creating Nigeria’s hub for Oil and gas artifacts, attracting petro- tourism, retention of history and dissemination of knowledge, opportunity to bring change and socio-economic development to Oloibiri. Other benefits include human capital development and facilitation of prototype development and testing, facilitating commercialization of research and acceleration of homegrown technology development.

Speaking on the immediate next steps, Wabote said the partners would contribute the take-off funds, conduct design competition, conduct feasibility studies, establish project cost, and take final investment decisions and commence construction.

In his comments, Osagie Okunbor, managing director and chairman SPDC, noted that the history of the company in Nigeria was intertwined with Oloibiri.

He recalled that two attempts had been made in the past to launch a similar project but they failed for various reasons. He added that ”listening to the very well thought out details and framework, it gives us quite some confidence that this time all the ingredients are there to get it right and I pledge the support of the SPDC JV to this effort.”

Also, Senator Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa State, assured that the state government would support the project by providing the enabling environment for its success and sustenance.

– Aug. 5, 2020 @ 17:19 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)