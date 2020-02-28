NCDMB to set-up Research, Development Fund

By Anayo Ezugwu

THE Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, is planning to set-up a Research and Development Fund to assist researchers in the country. Simbi Wabote, executive secretary, NCDMB, said the funds would be available to researchers who are interested in science and technology.

Wabote told Realnews in an exclusive interview that the board has already set-up a research and development council that will oversee the fund. “Of course the oil and gas sector is highly technical and the technology doesn’t remain stagnant. It changes over time. And I think in terms of local content, most of the businesses that have established capacity also are aware of this and they try to make amends in order to meet the existing technology. It is only those who don’t make those amends that go out of business.

“So technology will continue to evolve and in a very fast pace. As an example, I used to tell people that today a typical FPSO like Egina FPSO has about 150 Body-On-Board, BOB, but in another 15 years time, that whole facility will not have any body because it will be remotely controlled. So that is how technology is evolving and people are aware of this and they are doing everything to catch-up.

“But are we able to adapt to technology as fast as it is growing, the answer is probably no because I don’t think as a country we are investing heavily on research and development. Because we are not doing that we will continue to do catch-up. Nobody is going to transfer technology to you, is never done. Transfer of technology is a myth as far as I’m concerned, but adaptation of technology is a possibility. But if you don’t invest in research and development in this sector, then you will continue to play second fiddle and I don’t think as a country we have paid great attention to research and development in the oil and gas sector.

“But NCDMB itself is trying to pick up that pace in terms of research and development. We have just developed a 10-year strategic roadmap for R&D in the industry. We have set-up an R&D council and we are trying to create research and development fund that will be available to researchers in order for us to enhance that area because if don’t do that we will continue to be on the back burner in terms of technology.

“The other bit again is that if you Google and look at annual spending in each country on research and development, there is no African country on that list apart from South Africa that spent 0.02 percent of its GDP on research and development. No other African country. Little wonder we are still third world country because we are not really investing in R&D,” he said.

Wabote said the desire of the board is to see the fund succeed. “All we need to do is to advocate more for most of these activities and see how we can extend it to most of the sectors in terms of focusing on research and development,” he added.

– Feb. 28, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)