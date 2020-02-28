By Anayo Ezugwu

SIMBI Wabote, executive secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has explained how the board exited federal government appropriation since 2017. He said the board has been working on the statutory one percent being paid by contractors in the oil and gas sector.

In an exclusive interview with Realnews, Wabote explained that the board has not borrowed a penny from anybody and has not even taken an overdraft. “Like I said, one percent was being paid by the contractors and we believe in prudent management and we believe in setting up budgets that we have money to spend. It is that kind of process and prudent management of resources that you need to push your agenda even in the face of dwindling resources. You don’t over commit, you don’t budget what you don’t have and you remain disciplined.

“And one other achievement is that when I came in, we have to exit appropriation because we are having this fund at the same time going to government for appropriation and I said it doesn’t make sense. Why can’t we manage the funds that we have so that government will have enough money to face other sectors. So in 2017, we exited appropriation. So we don’t go to government for any subvention or appropriation.

“It is discipline and prudent management of resources. We are not owing anybody not even our contractors. We didn’t borrow any money or take any overdraft. Discipline and prudent fund management and not going for frivolous things that do not make sense and that are what we have done.

“Of course the board had some funds out of the one percent from 2010 and 2011 they accumulated some of the funds. And thank God for the introduction of the Treasury Single Account, which I think is one of the great successes of this administration because there were so many leakages. People had no idea of how much funds they have and how much they spend.

On what his predecessor left behind, Wabote said the board was lucky to have been manned by professionals. “I think the board is lucky in the sense that from the first executive secretary that ran the board for almost six years, was also an industry person that came in from the NNPC. So that level of discipline was also there. There was no frivolous expenditure or white-elephant project that was embarked on. So I saw a system that was running, but needs to be improved on, that needs to be enhanced and that is where I came in to say how do we take it to the next level?

“Based also on my philosophy in life that you don’t spend all your energy complaining about what is not right. You should spend your energy pursuing what is right and that is my philosophy. I didn’t meet anything that I felt I needed to start talking about. I met something I needed to enhance on,” he said.

