TONY Attah, managing director of Nigeria LNG Limited, NLNG, today in Port Harcourt, called on chief executive officers of contractors to NLNG to be more visible in promoting safety in their operations especially with regards to work done for the company.

Attah made the call while speaking at the 3rd Contractors’ CEOs Safety Leadership Conference, driven by Nigeria LNG, to push its safety campaign of zero injuries, zero fatalities and zero leaks throughout its operations.

He remarked that in 2018, safety records were better especially with assurance that staff and contractors returned home safely after work, but added that there was still more work to be done. He noted that the theme for this year’s safety leadership conference was ‘Incident and Injury Free Company: Zero means Zero’, urging the chief executives to demonstrate commitment to safety leadership and duty of care to their staff.

He pointed out that NLNG started the year with the launch of the “Zero means Zero” campaign, to deepen the conversation on Goal Zero. He said both management and staff of the Company agreed to demonstrate Safety Leadership at all levels. He added that NLNG’s aspiration for 2019 was to surpass its 2018 achievements as it celebrates in this year, the 30th Anniversary of its incorporation and 20 years of successful and safe operations.

“As we celebrate our milestones of safely and reliably exporting LNG cargoes across the globe, we look forward to securing our licence to grow our operations, our brand and our market through our Train 7 Expansion Project.

This will reinforce our reputation as a significant and trustworthy player in the global LNG market,” he stated.

In his remarks to open the event, the Deputy Managing Director of NLNG, Sadeeq Mai-Bornu, stated that HSE Goal Zero was the backbone of NLNG’s operations, adding that both management and staff consciously ensure that everyone involved in the company’s operations is safe at the end of each day’s operation.

He acknowledged that after two annual editions of the CEOs Safety Leadership conference, it was clear that the CEOs of the companies that provide services to NLNG are significantly adopting positive work approaches that engender safety. He emphasised that “we are here again today, only because Nigeria LNG considers continuous engagement on safety as critical part of its daily business. Interactions such as this can only heighten our value for safety, as we share experiences and ideas that will help drive improvement and opportunities for support between NLNG and its contractors.”

The conference ended with a signed charter by management of NLNG and the contractors’ CEOs where they committed to achieve an incident and injury free year; conduct management site visits; lead HSE meetings, staff engagements; and participate in Toolbox talks as well as demonstrate Safety Leadership and care for people in their business.

Other commitments in the charter include recognizing and rewarding staff and contractors who demonstrate exemplary behaviour towards achieving Goal Zero; building a competent workforce; and empowering staff to keenly observe and intervene to stop unsafe acts.

NLNG is owned by four shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC (49 percent), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6 percent), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15 percent), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr. l (10.4 percent).

